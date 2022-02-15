Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Decreases By 33.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FRD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 3,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,031. The company has a market cap of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 170.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.