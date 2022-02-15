Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Decreases By 34.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RFDI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.37. 5,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.316 per share. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 11,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter.

