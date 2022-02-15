Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Decreases By 34.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RFDI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.37. 5,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.316 per share. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
