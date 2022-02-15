Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Drops By 57.0%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 10,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

