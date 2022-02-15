Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Decreases By 46.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTSS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38. Datasea has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datasea will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

