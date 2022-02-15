Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declines By 60.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock remained flat at $$27.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $32.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.
Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
