Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declines By 60.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock remained flat at $$27.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

