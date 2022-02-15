Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Rises By 91.6%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,800 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ECOM stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 426,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,478. The company has a market cap of $541.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.