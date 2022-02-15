Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Rises By 91.6%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,800 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 158,360 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOM stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 426,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,478. The company has a market cap of $541.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

