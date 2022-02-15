Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Decreases By 38.7%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRRFY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.39.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

