Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases By 95.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

