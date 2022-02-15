Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Decreases By 60.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 896,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

