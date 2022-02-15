Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declines By 69.4%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MYJ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,185. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.