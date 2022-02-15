Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declines By 69.4%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MYJ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,185. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

