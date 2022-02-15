Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Drops By 40.0%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AFT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 628.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

