Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 56.9%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMXEF opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.