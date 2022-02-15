Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 56.9%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMXEF opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
