Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Drops By 57.7%

Feb 15th, 2022

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 6,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

