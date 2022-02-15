Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Drops By 57.7%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 6,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
