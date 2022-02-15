Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 52.7%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 363,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CYTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 102,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

