Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rises By 115.3%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADDYY opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.85. adidas has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on adidas from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

