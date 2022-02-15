Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rises By 115.3%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADDYY opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.85. adidas has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ADDYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on adidas from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
