Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STTK. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

