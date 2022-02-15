Share Repurchase Plan Approved by Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Board of Directors

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Twitter stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
