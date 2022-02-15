SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect SFL to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,154. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SFL by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SFL by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

