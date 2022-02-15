Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,265. The company has a market cap of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
