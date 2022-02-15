Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 463.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,265. The company has a market cap of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.