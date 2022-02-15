ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Lessened by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $24,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.