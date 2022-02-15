Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SCI stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

