Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.