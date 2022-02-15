Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.
In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
