Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,254,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,675,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.