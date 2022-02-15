Scotiabank Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$38.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on T. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.04. The stock has a market cap of C$43.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.51%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.