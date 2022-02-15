Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $892.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

