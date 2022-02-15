Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,954. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.