Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 4%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 3,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 131,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCE. Cowen started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.54) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

