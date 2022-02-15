Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Buys £177.84 in Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £177.84 ($240.65).

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 307.02. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 277 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 323 ($4.37). The company has a market capitalization of £213.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

