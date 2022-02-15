Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.21 and a 52-week high of C$42.42.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

