Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.21 and a 52-week high of C$42.42.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

