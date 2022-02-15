Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP stock opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.