Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $78,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $221,371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after purchasing an additional 264,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

