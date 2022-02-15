Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Acumen Capital

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

