Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 137.82 ($1.86) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of £37.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.08.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,090.66).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.