SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 888,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 530,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

