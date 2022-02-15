Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAFM opened at $181.92 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
