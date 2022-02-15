Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 132.3% in January

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,471. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $226,235.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 631,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,743 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

