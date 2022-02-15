Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SGA stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.
About Saga Communications
