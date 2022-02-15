RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLXY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

