Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

