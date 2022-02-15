Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
