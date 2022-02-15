Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,571 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $98,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.