Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,280 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $95,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $142.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

