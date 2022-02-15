Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,300” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,400 ($46.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,566 ($48.25).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,409 ($46.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,955.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,742.15. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,448.50 ($46.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

