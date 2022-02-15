Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 376,559 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $90,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

