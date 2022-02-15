Royal Bank of Canada Has $85.61 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $85,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 53.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

