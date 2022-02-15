Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $11.00 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.4784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.