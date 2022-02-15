Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCG. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $6,881,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 749.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 412,217 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,932,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,932,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,834,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

Roth CH Acquisition IV stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.