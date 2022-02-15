Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCG. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $6,881,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 749.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 412,217 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,932,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,932,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,834,000.
Roth CH Acquisition IV stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.
Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.
