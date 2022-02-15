Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,262. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
