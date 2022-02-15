Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,865 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 75.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in General American Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

