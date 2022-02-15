Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 248 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genpact by 9,677.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $26,952,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.