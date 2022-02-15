Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,718 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,351,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 167,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 425.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

